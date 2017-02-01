Young farmers hold conference Jan. 27- Jan 29

Registration is open for the 2017 INFB Young Farmer Leadership Conference, Jan. 27-29 in Indianapolis.

The conference theme is “Step Up for Ag.”

The event features returning favorites and new activities. Friday night includes chair massages, cornhole and euchre tournaments and a kids’ movie.

A “Canstruction” competition begins at 8 p.m. Districts will build structures with cans of food, and then conference attendees will vote on their favorites. All food will be donated to Gleaners Food Bank.

Keynote speaker Roger Rickard will address the group on Saturday morning after INFB President Randy Kron’s welcome. Rickard is the founder of Voices in Advocacy, which helps organizations engage people to take action.

On Saturday, four rounds of breakout sessions are planned in a four-track format. The tracks are production, professional development, technology/communication and business. The business track is sponsored by

Farm Credit Mid-America. Participants may attend sessions in any track during the conference.

Saturday’s lunch features recognition for counties and individuals who have received Young Farmer awards in the last year. Adult registration is $60 per person; children between 12 and 17 are $30.

The 2017 INFB Young Farmer Leadership Conference takes place Jan. 27-29 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. Visit the conference website, www.infarmbureau.org/yfconf, for more information and to register. The INFB Young Farmer program serves Farm Bureau members between ages 18-35.