Young professionals plan pub crawl

Hop aboard young professionals pub crawl bus Jan. 27. Stops include Great Crescent Brewery, Dearborn Country Club, L’burg Drinks & More, Maverick’s Firewater Grill, Hops House 99 and Boogie Nights.

Registrations are being accepted for AIM Young Professionals of Dearborn County’s 6th Annual YP Pub Crawl on Friday, Jan. 27. Only people age 21 or older are permitted to attend.

Check-in and bus boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg open parking lot, next to the new parking garage. The bus will depart at 7 p.m.

Every person aboard the bus will receive a free AIM YP Pub Crawl shirt. Register by Friday, Jan. 20, to guarantee a shirt in your desired size.

Door prizes will be awarded. Crawlers also will receive free admission that night to the casino’s Boogie Nights dance club. Appetizers compliments of AIM YP will be served up at the first stop at Great Crescent Brewery as well as at L’burg Drinks & More.

The cost is $35 per person for AIM YP members. Only members will be permitted to register until Jan. 6. The cost will then increase to $40 per person, and any remaining seats on the bus will be opened up to non-AIM YP members.

Navigate to www.AIMYP.com to purchase your pub crawl tickets by clicking on the “Buy Now” button towards the top of the home page. Hurry, the bus fills up fast.

If you are not an AIM YP member, you can still get in on the pub crawl early registration period by becoming a member. Cost is $25 a year for an individual who is an employee or owner of a business which belongs to the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce.

Employees of non-chamber member businesses still pay only $35 per year. Your membership comes with invitations to our networking events, mixers, professional development seminars, placing your membership on your resume, and other benefits! Become a member today by visiting www.AIMYP.com and clicking on “Membership” on the navigation bar.

Crawlers also can pay by delivering a check made out to “AIM Young Professionals” to AIM YP board member Andrea Ewan at Dearborn Title Insurance, 210 W High St., Lawrenceburg, IN, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have questions e mail aimyp2@gmail.com. You also can post on Facebook, or call AIM YP President Rachel Reynolds at 513-335-5242.

AIM Young Professionals of Dearborn County is an organization committed to the development of a highly diverse and enthusiastic network of strong social, professional, and charitable relationships for the purpose of creating awareness of the infinite opportunities in Greater Dearborn County. We are dedicated to assisting the youth of today so they may realize their true potential and assist in their quest to identify their individual path for success.

AIM (Achieve, Inspire, Mentor) is a sub-organization of the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce. The organization is led by an advisory board of nine members: President Rachel Reynolds, Vice President Mooch Hamilton, Co-Secretary Amy Powell, Co-Secretary Cara Brooks, Treasurer Tom Palmer, Andrea Ewan, Alan Miller and Mike Perleberg.

