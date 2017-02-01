2017 Meetings Notices

The following are government and school public meeting schedules for 2017. More will be printed as schedules are received:

Lawrenceburg School Endowment Corporation

The Lawrenceburg School Endowment Corporation is scheduled to hold their meetings on the third Thursday of the month beginning at 5 p.m.

The meetings will be held at the Lawrenceburg School Corporation Administrative office.

The dates for 2017 are as follows:

Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 , Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.

Dearborn County Council

Dearborn County Council members have set their meeting dates for 2017.

Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners room at the county administration building, 215B W. High St. Tuesday, Jan. 24, May 23, and Nov. 28.

Budget hearings are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 1. Hearings usually start around 8:30 a.m. and proceed through out the day.

Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District

The 2017 board meetings for Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District will be held at Lawrenceburg City Hall, 230 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg on Thursdays at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

The dates are Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16. Joint meetings will be held with the Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District Citizens Advisory Committee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Dearborn County Recycling Center and at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at city hall.

Dearborn County Solid Waste Management

District Citizens Advisory Committee

All 2017 Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District’ Citizens Advisory Committee meetings are at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Dearborn County Recycling Center, 10700 Prospect Lane, Aurora, unless otherwise noted.

Meetings will be Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13. Joint meetings will be held with the Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District Board at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the recycling center and at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Lawrenceburg City Hall, 230 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg.

