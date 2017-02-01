ATV roll-over claims the life of Guilford man

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV crash that claimed the life of a Guilford resident.



At approximately 2:49 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Daniel Woolwine, 46, Guilford, was target practicing and checking targets by utilizing a 2007 Yamaha Rhino 660 ATV. Woolwine was operating the ATV along a pond dam on private property near the 20000 block of Whites Hill Road in West Harrison. Investigators believe that Woolwine was traversing along an embankment when the ATV began to roll, ejecting him and coming to rest on top of Woolwine.



Two good Samaritans, who witnessed the roll-over, found Woolwine trapped underneath the ATV. They were unable to move the ATV off of Woolwine and quickly called 911.



Woolwine was transported to Mercy Hospital in Harrison, where he was pronounced deceased.



Indiana Conservation Officers, Dearborn County Deputies and Bright Fire/EMS arrived shortly after the crash and are currently investigating.



Speed, alcohol and/or other substances are not believed to be contributing factors.



An autopsy is scheduled later this week.



A helmet, protective riding equipment or the ATV’s safety belt was not being utilized at the time of the crash.



Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to wear seatbelts when applicable, helmets and necessary safety equipment. ATVs are susceptible to rolling over in various terrain types, regardless of speed.