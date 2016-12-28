Bitzer guilty of fraud and theft charges

John R. Bitzer II, the man who gained notoriety last summer for fighting heroin addiction in Dearborn County, now is behind bars.

The former president of 1 Voice, which led a passionate rally in late August to fight the heroin scourge in Dearborn County, was found guilty in Dearborn Superior Court 2 of felony fraud and misdemeanor theft.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Judge Sally McLaughlin to 2 1/2 years on the fraud count and about a year on the theft count.

Bitzer, 40, received 299 days credit actual days which translates to 598 good time days. His sentences will be served consecutively.

In November, Bitzer, Lawrenceburg, admitted to probation violation and violating the county’s drug court program.

The drug court violation includes lying about employment, falsely telling the court that his counseling had been terminated, falsifying his community service verification, and blowing off a drug screening.

Bitzer was under investigation for not appropriately depositing checks from grants made to the organization by the city of Lawrenceburg, according to a subpoena filed Friday, Nov. 18, by the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office.

The law ordered canceled checks, deposits, withdrawals, cashed checks, money orders, signature cards, account balances and other documents associated with the 1 Voice fundraising account released by United Community Bank.

Bitzer administered 1 Voice’s public relations and grant applications, according to Richard Wyatt Sampson, the organization’s executive director, based on information Lawrenceburg Police Detective Nicolas Beetz filed with the subpoena order.

The information reveals Sampson, after reviewing multiple records, learned that checks from Lawrenceburg allegedly had not been appropriately deposited. Sampson told police only he and Bitzer were authorized to make withdrawals and/or payments from the account.

Sampson informed police his wife discovered payments from the organization’s fund-raising Web site had been made without their knowledge in May and October. Bitzer created the page, according to police.

Bitzer has a history of arrests for forgery, fraud, theft, check fraud, passing bad checks, probation violation, receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

More than 300 people participated in the “Heroin Must Go” rally in Lawrenceburg Wednesday, Aug. 31, to protest escalating deaths from heroin overdoses in Dearborn County and the Tri-State.

In 2015, Dearborn suffered 15 overdose deaths, and there were 199 in the Tri-State.

Several speakers gave testimonies. Some came from former heroin users, others from folks who have lost family members from heroin overdoses or who have been greatly affected.