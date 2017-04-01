Blessings abound in SE Indiana

As the New Year begins, my blessings – and the generosity of our Southeastern Indiana community – blossom in my thoughts.

Yes, I am dealing with a second round of breast cancer, termed stage 4 by my doctors. But it seems to be limited to one location, has responded to treatment, and overall, my body has handled chemotherapy well in the past months.

So many people are praying for me, and friends and family have been overwhelmingly helpful, from the Barb and Larry Tibbs family caring for my horses, to Jimmy Orem and Dave Rieman helping with the honeybees.

Not to mention my spouse Bob who took over major garden weeding chores all summer and has waited on me hand and foot when fatigue set in.

But I look at the blessings of a warm house, nutritious food, warm clothing and a good job – with health insurance! - and wonder about folks struck by serious diseases who live in underdeveloped countries.

And those in our country as well, who haven’t the resources needed.

I consider the folks in cancer treatment with me who have constant pain.

I look at those in our own community suffering from various diseases, especially the children who courageously endure treatments and surgery and sometimes repeated pain.

I can deal with my own challenges, but how hard it is for parents who must watch their children suffer!

Still, we live in such a generous community, where folks contribute to those who need help.

I think of the benefits held for little Nolan Lange; for Tony Burgess, suffering from ALS; for Joel Sittloh (who got his liver transplant!); for Wayne Ashcraft, who succumbed to cancer, but not before his wife spoke of the future of cancer treatment edging into treating it as a chronic disease and brought me hope; for Ann Miller to get a tracked wheelchair for roaming outdoors; and for many others.

There are the donations to the Coalition for Children’s Christmas Toys, Warm the Children, Cops & Kids, all helping out at Christmas time, and to food banks and many other charities and nonprofits throughout the year.

And that doesn’t even touch the folks who, as individuals, provide others with transportation to work or doctor appointments, take food to the needy or ill, check on elderly neighbors, or cut grass for a disabled friend.

God has blessed us in many ways, and so many here generously share those blessings.

Thanksgiving day has passed, but I continue to give thanks each day, as do many. Thank you God, for the people you inspire and the bounty you provide.

Chandra A. Mattingly is the staff writer for Register Publications. She covers Ohio County and western Dearborn County.

