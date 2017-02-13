Council chimes in to replace bell electronics

Lawrenceburg project manager Mario Todd’s recommendation to the city’s board of works to replace the electronics of the 15-year-old bell relay system on Walnut Street chimed in well with the board, which gave the OK to replace the works to the tune of $17,595.

Todd received unanimous support after explaining the system, which is “two generations old,” needs new relays, timers, and other electronics.

The recommendation to replace the system was made by Verdin Bells & Clocks, from which the original system was purchased. Verdin performs a yearly inspection.

“The relays have been bad for some time,” said Todd, adding the updated system with advanced technology will give the city more flexibility including blue-tooth capacity.

“The mayor can do it from his office if he wants to play a special song,” quipped Todd.

The money already is in the budget, he added.