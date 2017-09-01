Dillsboro folks asked to ‘dream’

The entire Dillsboro community is invited to plan visions and events for future happenings in Dillsboro.

The Dillsboro Dream event, sponsored by the Dillsboro Community Partnership, an Indiana Main Street organization, will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1800 S. Co. Rd. 400 E.

“All businesses, organizations, service groups and members of the community are needed to design the community that you want to live in,” said Susan Greco, Dillsboro administrative assistant.

A planning retreat, it will launch Dillsboro's Downtown Revitalization Study, she said. Consultants from SDG will be present to field any initial questions and accept planning ideas.

Collette Childress and Andrea Deutsch, representatives from OCRA, will guide the group through the work sessions. Topics for discussion include events, funding, downtown improvements, and planning for a vibrant business community.

“It is important that the officers of all of the organizations attend,” said Greco. “In addition, we ask that at least one representative from every business be present.”

Babysitting and snacks will be provided.

Folks planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 812-432-3243.