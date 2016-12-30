Former L'burg deputy clerk treasurer issued unauthorized checks

As the year ended, eyes were opened to what the Indiana State Board of Accounts has been investigating for more than 3 1/2 years regarding inappropriate conduct in the

Lawrenceburg Treasurer’s Office during the administration of Mayor Dennis Carr, and when elected official Jackie Stutz ran the office.

At the center of the state’s findings is that $32,745 in 35 unauthorized checks were inappropriately paid to city employees by former Deputy Clerk Treasurer Theresa Bruening, who paid herself $6,308 of the total amount.

“These unauthorized checks, dated from March 20, 2012, to March 6, 2013, were processed through the city’s depository account, but were not recorded on the financial ledger maintained by the clerk-treasurer’s office. There were no payroll withholdings or employer payroll contributions paid on these unauthorized checks,” said special investigator Richard N. Ahlrich in the report and sworn affidavit.

The findings have been turned over to the Indiana attorney general and Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, who takes office Sunday, Jan. 1.

The computerized payroll records show the unauthorized checks were subsequently voided, leaving an appearance that no check was written, according to Indiana State Police.

Depository records show each unauthorized check processed through the depository account had the same check number as the voided check. Each unauthorized check was made payable to Bruening, according to the ISP.

Bruening entered a plea of guilty of fraud by wire in United States District Court Southern District of Indiana New Albany Division related to the unauthorized payroll checks.

As part of the guilty plea, the court ordered her in October 2014 to pay $32,745 in restitution to the city.

As part of the guilty plea, the court also ordered Bruening to pay $1,497 in restitution.

The report goes on to say that employee contributions were withheld from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union Local 1391 from April 2012 to February 2013.

Lawrenceburg was required to remit contributions, that averaged $22,664 monthly to the police department plan and $37,210 per month to the city employee plan.

The remittances, however, were made 21 days to 134 days after the required due date.

The IAM National Pension Fund assessed the City “liquidated damages” and interest totaling $138,737 for the late remittance of the pension withholdings and city contributions.

Liquidated damages are similar to penalties, according to Ahlrich.

The investigation report does not end there. The findings show:

•Payment was processed without the support of an itemized claim showing that the payment was for liquidated damages and interest. Bruening was responsible for processing this payment.

•A check was paid from the Riverboat Fund and posted to an expenditure account titled Off R/W Concrete Program. Another check was paid from the Riverboat Fund and posted to two expenditure accounts with one account titled Street Improvement and the other account titled Unfinished Projects. The payment was made without an itemized claim and the posting of the expenditure was not descriptive of actual expenditure which obscured the true nature of the expenditure.

•Payment was processed after city officials became aware that employee and employer contributions were not being remitted timely by Bruening. This payment was processed with the support of an itemized claim identifying the payment as being for liquidated damages and interest.

“Theresa Bruening, deputy clerk-treasurer, was assigned the responsibility to process payroll withholdings and employer payroll contributions and the associated forms and reports for the period January 1, 2009, to April 15, 2013,” Stutz is quoted in the report.

“Theresa Bruening, deputy clerk-treasurer, had been assigned the responsibility to process payroll withholdings and employer payroll contributions and the associated forms and reports several years prior to January 1, 2009. To my knowledge, these reports were filed timely and properly and the city had not been assessed penalties, interest, or other charges for late or improper filing from July, 2000 to Dec.1, 2008. ”

Officials and employees have the duty to pay claims and remit taxes in a timely fashion. Failure to pay claims or remit taxes in a timely manner could be an indicator of serious financial problems which should be investigated by the governmental unit, said Ahlrich in the report.

Additionally, officials and employees have a responsibility to perform duties in a manner which would not result in any unreasonable fees being assessed against the governmental unit. Any penalties, interest, or other charges paid by the governmental unit may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee.

The city was assessed penalties and interest for failure to timely submit various payroll related reports; failure to submit accurate payroll related reports; and failure to timely remit payroll withholdings/employer contributions. These failures resulted in the court ordering the city to pay $72,742 in penalties and interest.

VIEW THE DOCUMENT:

