Foundation names a new program director

Tom Snape of Bright, has been named program director at the Dearborn Community Foundation, Inc. Snape brings significant experience to the Foundation as a communications professional, and in sales and customer service.

“Tom is a deadline-driven and detail-oriented individual with analytical skills,” said Fred McCarter, DCF executive director.

“He knows the Dearborn County community well. His skills and talents fit well the needs DCF has in a program director.”

Snape follows Denise Sedler in the role of DCF program director. Sedler spent more than eight years in the position before recently accepting a position as assistant director of Admissions-Adult Strategies at Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg.

Snape comes to DCF from Register Publications, Lawrenceburg, where he spent 2 1/2 years as an advertising sales representative. He is a 20-plus year resident of Dearborn County.

Born in Cincinnati and raised in Cheviot, he graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, with a bachelor’s in journalism.

He has spent a vast portion of his professional life as the news and sports director at Southeastern Indiana radio stations WRBI-FM in Batesville, WSCH/WXCH-FM in Lawrenceburg/Versailles and WJCP-AM in North Vernon.

At WRBI and WSCH, Snape also did play-by-play for high school football and basketball. In addition, he served as a news and sports reporter at WMOH-AM in Hamilton, Ohio, and as a news and traffic reporter at Metro Networks and Traffic Watch, both in Cincinnati. Snape is the father two of sons.

“I am honored and privileged to be taking on the duties of program director at the Dearborn Community Foundation,” said Snape.

“Dearborn County is my adopted home and has been good to me, so I see this as a great way to give back.”

Snape said serving as the Foundation’s program director will be fulfilling in that DCF helps donors make a difference in the overall quality of life in Dearborn County through the numerous grant programs that are available to non-profit organizations and the many scholarship opportunities for those looking to continue their education.

In the role of program director, Snape will manage grant and scholarship programs at DCF.

