Friendship customers donate to favorite charities

Submitted photo

Roxi Collins, Batesville Branch Head Teller, awards Deb Rippetoe $100 for enrolling in e-statements during January. Rippetoe also received $250 for charity which she designated for the T3 Project.

Friendship State Bank customers who signed up for e-statements in January received the opportunity to donate to their favorite causes with a chance to win $250 for charity and $100 for themselves.

“Get organized” topped the list of most popular 2017 resolutions according to NBC News. While many people clean out closets and unload boxes at local donation centers, The Friendship State Bank encouraged customers to cut the clutter with e-statements.

“Surely, I can’t be the only one with that dreadful counter space cluttered with mail. I’ve found e-statements are an easy way to help control mail clutter.” said Katie Sparks, PR/marketing coordinator.

“E-statements are a quick, simple and secure way to access and organize financial information.”

Project T3 was among the organizations selected by Friendship’s e-statement promotion winners. Project T3 provides overnight bags to Southeastern Indiana children who are being moved to foster care.

Before, kids would load and transport their belongings into a plastic garbage bag.

Another winner requested his $250 winnings go to assist a family with the funeral expenses of a friend.

The final winner chose her winnings go to the Animal Welfare Institute.

“It’s not too late to move that organization goal off the back burner or take another step towards success,” said Sparks.

“Signing up for e-statements only takes a few minutes and saves valuable time sorting, filing and shredding. That is time reclaimed for the people and organizations you love.”

If you are ready to ditch the paper and sign up for e-statements, check out Friendship’s Coin & Coffee video series on Facebook and YouTube for a tutorial on the enrollment process.