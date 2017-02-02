Heroes of Character to be honored by character council

Five local students and five adult leaders will be recognized at the Sixth Annual "Heroes of Character" Celebration on March 15th, 2017 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hamilton. The event is hosted jointly by the Hamilton City of Character and The Character Council of Greater Cincinnati. Both groups promote and encourage good character, strengthen individuals, and help organizations and entire communities create cultures based on modeling and rewarding positive character.

Adult honorees include John Lazares, Educator at Kings Local Schools; Lynda O’Connor, President of the Lakota Board of Education; Brenda Schwering, Counselor at Milan Elementary School; Susan Baim, Professor at Miami University, and Kathy Wagonfield, Principal of Ridgeway Elementary.

Student heroes are Logan Baines, Taylor Middle School of Three Rivers School District; Zach Merrill, Lakota West High School; Breckin McCreary, Aurora Elementary of South Dearborn School District; Hannah Baker, Wilson Middle School of Hamilton City District; and Hannah Matthews, Hadley Watts Middle School of Centerville School District.

"What a delight it is to celebrate these outstanding youth and adult leaders! Their stories of overcoming obstacles, service to the community, and generosity to others give us hope. We honor them for their role as models and leaders of character in the community," said Mary Andres Russell, Board Member.

The voice of the Hamilton Joes Baseball Club, Tyler Bradshaw, will emcee the Celebration. Kim and Bonnie Nuxhall of the Joe Nuxhall Character Fund are the Honorary Chairs and retired WCPO-TV Anchor, Clyde Gray, will add inspiration as Keynote Speaker.

The Celebration will be held from 6 – 8:30 pm at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hamilton. It is the Character Council's major fundraising event for the year. Tickets and sponsorships are still available until March 1st. Visit www.charactercincinnati.org/partnerincharacter or call 419-206-8264 for more details.

The non-for-profit Character Council serves Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana with a mission to foster character development in adults and students as a foundation for success. The Hamilton City of Character Committee was established by Mayor Pat Moeller to promote good character in the city’s schools, businesses, government offices and faith institutions.

Character Council’s partner schools, businesses, and non-profits see results in improved behavior and outcomes. In 2016, the organization reached over 888,000 people with inspiring messages and engaged over 52,000 youth in character building.