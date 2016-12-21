Hillforest honored for upholding state heritage

In the final days of Indiana’s bicentennial year, Hillforest Historical Foundation is being recognized for its work upholding the state’s heritage. IHS is presenting Hillforest with a $32,738 grant.

The funding will be used to repaint the exterior of the Hillforest Victorian House Museum, which the foundation has restored, maintained and operated for the past 60 years.

Hillforest is one of 17 organizations recognized with IHS’ second round of Heritage Support Grants. In addition to funding, the organizations received unique access to coaching on grant writing and individual projects. IHS also organized fundraising workshops led by its experienced Local History Services staff.

The funding comes from the second round of IHS’ Heritage Support Grants, made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The Endowment is allowing IHS to award up to $2.5 million to organizations throughout Indiana in at least five cycles through 2019.

Located at 213 Fifth St. in Aurora’s historic district, the mansion was home to industrialist and financier Thomas Gaff and his family between 1855 and 1891.

Hillforest is Dearborn County’s only National Historic Landmark, having received the designation in 1992. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and serves thousands of students and tourists annually through tours and educational programs.

Hillforest is open to guests from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Friday, Dec. 30. It will close at the start of the year, with plans to reopen on April 1.

Organizations can apply for the next round of awards, but deadlines are fast approaching. Applications for awards of $500 to $4,999 and Summary of Proposals for larger awards of $5,000 to $50,000 are due Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Full proposals for the larger awards are due by Tuesday, April 4. For more information, guidelines or applications call 317-232-1882, or visit www.indianahistory.org/grants.

Lilly Endowment is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937.

