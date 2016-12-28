Honoring a veteran of valor

The winter will be a little warmer for Vietnam veteran Dave Teke, Greendale.

He is the latest Southeastern Indiana veteran to be presented with a Quilt of Valor, at his home on Christmas Eve.

Local quilters create the covers by request as part of the national Quilts of Valor program started in 2003 to honor “U.S. military service members and veterans who have been touched by war.”

Teke’s cousin, Linda McCrory Williams, and her husband, Rick, came in from Arkansas to help present it to him with the Lary D. Fogle Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 71.

Teke was joined by his wife, Linda, and daughter, Shana, and granddaughter, Abby.

Local hero, Afghanistan veteran Brett Bondurant, was given the honor to present the quilt.

“It was a very moving moment. ... Dave has done so much for so many for so long and it was time he was recognized for all his dedicated efforts thru the years,” said friend and Vietnam veteran P.G. Gentrup, Rising Sun.

Teke was instrumental in bringing the Moving Wall to Lawrenceburg, helped with the dedication of the War Memorial to the Common Man and has worked close to 50 Vietnam Moving Walls around the country, said Gentrup.

He has been to Washington, D.C. on numerous occasions including trips with local veterans, trips to honor Rolling Thunder and pay tribute with John “Top” Holland at the Vietnam War Memorial War. He went to the Pentagon with Keith Maupin to honor his son, Matt, who was killed in Iraq. He also helped when the Wall was brought to Rising Sun and with the Veterans Tower on the riverfront in Rising Sun., he said.

Teke was there to help with the project for the beautiful memorial at the Dearborn County Courthouse and brought (Congressional) Medal of Honor Recipient Sammy Davis to the area on several occasions to help with dedications, programs and to talk to students, he said.

“Dave was really surprised when he received a phone call from Sammy Davis and his wife, Dixie, during the presentation of the Quilt of Valor,” said Gentrup.

Dave graduated from Lawrenceburg Consolidated High School in 1965 and served with the 1st Infantry in Vietnam with “B” Battery of the 1/7 Artillery and was all over the place as they frequently moved from site to site.

“Dave is very dedicated to veterans and will always be a great American patriot. His health limits what he can do now but he’s always with us in spirit and hopes to get better so he can come back and help us again,” said Gentrup.