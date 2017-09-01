Hope is delivered as new year begins

Dearborn County Hospital welcomed its 2017 New Year’s Baby, Hope Serenity Lester Jackson, by recognizing her with a certificate for a $500 savings account at the Dearborn County Hospital Federal Credit Union.

She is the daughter of Wilma Lester and Howard Jackson of Switzerland County. Baby Hope was presented the award by Angela Scudder, RN, MSN, DCH Vice President of Patient Care Services, and Mary Hann, RN, DCH Birthing Center Staff Nurse.

The infant was delivered by Dr. Stephan Kraeling, DCH Physician Partners obstetrician/gynecologist, at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21½ inches in length.

The DCH Birthing Center features seven private LDRPN (labor, delivery, recovery, postpartum, nursery) suites.

Attractively decorated antepartum and postpartum rooms are also available as is a special OB triage room designed for mothers who come to the unit for short term observation, premature labor or other special needs.

Submitted photo: Angela Scudder, RN, MSN, DCH vice president of Dearborn County Hospital Patient Care Services (standing, far left) and Mary Hann, RN, DCH Birthing Center staff nurse, present a certificate for a $500 savings account to Hope Serenity Lester Jackson, DCH’s 2017 New Year’s Baby. Hope is the daughter of Wilma Lester and Howard Jackson of Switzerland County (seated).