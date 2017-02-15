IT manufacturing awarded $35,000

The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded $29,500 to the Ivy Tech Foundation for scholarships and to fund advanced manufacturing training at the Ivy Tech Columbus/Southeast campuses. The Haas Ivy Manufacturing scholarships will enable military veterans, recent high school graduates, and incumbent, underemployed and dislocated workers to transition into well-paying, high-demand careers in the advanced manufacturing industry.

“We’re fortunate to have Ivy Tech on the front lines helping to close the skills gap in Indiana,” said Toni Neary, Haas Factory Outlet – Director of Education. “Local manufacturers need skilled machinists in order to keep manufacturing here at home, which is a personal mission for Gene Haas and the Gene Haas Foundation.”

Advanced manufacturing is the top employment sector in Southeastern Indiana, representing more than 36 percent of the employment base. Because of the age of the existing work force, Southeastern Indiana’s manufacturers anticipate losing 45 to 55 percent of their skilled technicians over the next five to seven years.

In addition, 90 percent of the area’s manufacturing employers plan to increase their number of employees in the next one to three years.

“As the state’s engine for work force alignment, Ivy Tech continues to develop a strong, well-educated workforce and increase economic development in southeastern Indiana,” said Ivy Tech Interim Chancellor Katie Mote.

“The meaningful support of the Gene Haas Foundation will provide our students with access to valuable skills training that will prepare them for in-demand, well-paying positions and help them succeed in their educational and career goals.”

Ivy Tech has partnered with local communities and area employers to develop initiatives that will fill the advanced manufacturing skills gap. These initiatives include the formation of Manufacturers Roundtables, an advisory board of representatives from area advanced manufacturing employers; the creation of Ivy Manufacturing, which introduces high school students to advanced manufacturing through Ivy Tech courses; and the opening of the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center in Lawrenceburg.

Ivy Manufacturing offers high school students in Lawrenceburg and Batesville the chance to gain technical skills valuable in advanced manufacturing careers. Students learn about careers and earn college credit while taking courses on Ivy Tech campuses.

The $6 million Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center opened last fall as a partnership between Ivy Tech and the City of Lawrenceburg.