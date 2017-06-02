Ivy Tech focuses on training skilled manufacturing workers

The outlook for manufacturing jobs is not good in Indiana. It’s not because of the economy, per se. It’s that companies are having trouble finding skilled workers.

Ivy Tech Community College is working to help.

According to the Indiana Manufacturing Association, little has changed over the past five years. A steadily reducing work force is playing havoc with finding enough qualified workers.

Ivy Tech’s Lawrenceburg’s campus opened the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center on its Lakefront Drive campus last year. The center cost about $6 million; $5 million for the building and $1 million for equipment, according to Mark Graver, campus president of Ivy Tech in Lawrenceburg and Batesville. The college payed $3 million and Lawrenceburg chipped in $2.3 million.

The program works closely with high schools and businesses in the area to guide students into manufacturing jobs.

Lawrenceburg High School Principal Bill Snyder said it is win-win-win for the students, the college and area businesses.

“Ivy Tech brought us and the other schools in the county (together) and basically said that there’s a shortage of manufacturing employees in the state,” said Snyder.

“… They were bringing us together, not only educators but business leaders in the community … and basically said we are going to start a program to help this great need.”

Snyder saw the need for a program where high school students could learn a trade. The high school has an early-college endorsed program, which helps those going to a four-year college program, and has another program that is very career-orientated.

“We feel we have that taken care of with our early college program,” he said. “I mean, we have kids graduating here with associate degrees. But we really didn’t have something for that child that maybe wanted to get that technical education after high school and not the four-year degree, or wanted to start their career.

“We wanted to get those students who maybe wanted to get a job right out of high school. We really saw it as a good way to take care of our students, but at the same time help with the economic growth.”

Rick Weber, Batesville Products Inc., Greendale, supports the program. His company has worked with the Ivy Tech’s students on tours and has been involved in discussion among the college, high schools and other businesses.

“We’ve met with a number of industry, educators, government people in a roundtable to discuss these kinds of issues and the solutions Ivy Tech was presenting through the technology center,” Weber said.

“We’ve been working with them as far as trying to get people from the high schools, particularly the younger people who are considering what their next career path might be after high school over to see what manufacturing looks like.”

Weber said his company hosts externships where high school teachers and guidance counselors visit Batesville Products to see what skills employees needs.

“What we want to do is attract kids who are coming through those programs to apply for jobs we have,” said Weber.

“That’s the reason we are getting those kids over here for tours, obviously, so if they decide they want a career in manufacturing, and they want to go through a program like Ivy Tech, that when they feel like they are ready to go out look for a job they are knocking on our door.”

Batesville Products also sends employees to the manufacturing labs for professional development.

The Ivy Tech building on Industrial Road houses six brand-new labs with equipment, including machining and robotics machines. It even has a 3D printer, and a welding lab with a virtual reality machine to allow students to get the feel of welding.

The program’s director, George Batta, teaches students about high-tech manufacturing. He helps organize tours of businesses, including Batesville Products, Queen City Candy and Cincinnati Inc., so students see first hand how they can take what they learn out to a job.

He also teaches them how to run the machines in the labs, as he recently discussed building a three-piece puzzle to let students get hands-on experience on equipment.

Kane Curry, a junior at South Dearborn High School, said he wants to go into civil engineering, but first is looking for a job at a company that may help him pay for additional education.

“I have learned there are lots of jobs in manufacturing in this area,” said Curry.

Brett Miller, a junior at Lawrenceburg High School, said he entered the program after hearing about it at school.

“I have seen good opportunities at the area businesses,” said Miller. “The businesses need manufacturing help and skilled workers.”

Miller said after completing the Ivy Tech program he hopes to find a job and then continue his education in a technical skill.

According to an Indiana Manufacturing Association report, “2016 Indiana Manufacturing Survey: Roadblocks to Prosperity,” manufacturing companies, in a poll, estimated that over the next three to five years the state will see a big shortage in skilled production workers and production support.

Weber said estimates are that 60 percent of the manufacturing jobs will not be filled unless more people are trained.

“That’s where Ivy Tech and the manufacturing program comes in,” he said.

And he is looking into his own shop to fill his needs for employees from Ivy Tech students.

“That’s one of the reasons why we want to be out front with Ivy Tech on some of these programs so that we are at least given some consideration because we are competing against some bigger industries in and around the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area,” said Weber.

Meanwhile, Graver said he wants to “create a pathway” for students to get to manufacturing jobs.

“We want to create a relationship with local manufacturing to allow students to be hired in those jobs,” said Graver.

According to Snyder at Lawrenceburg, the students are learning what they need to know.

“The business community … (is) saying that the students are learning is what they need,” Snyder said. “These kids are knowledgeable and they are understanding what they are learning.”