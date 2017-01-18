Ivy Tech students gain civic insight

Students at Ivy Tech Community College are helping their community while gaining civic mindedness and college credits through a new service learning program that weaves volunteerism with education.

The Ivy Tech Service Learning Program has launched with students volunteering 10 hours of work per semester and completing assignments that relate to and reflect on their community work.

The program began last fall by offering 10 service learning courses with three service projects for the 2016-17 academic year and has been awarded a $14,000 grant from Indiana Campus Connect, funded by Lilly Endowment. Ivy Tech plans on expanding the program to 20 service learning courses with six projects over the next three years.

“This new program fully engages our students by better focusing their learning opportunities and by adding a more hands-on, active learning component,” said Ron Nicholson, associate professor of English and the service learning coordinator at Ivy Tech.

“The Service Learning Program promotes retention, connects with our goal of workforce readiness, invigorates our faculty and connects Ivy Tech to our community in a much more meaningful way.”

The program helps students increase their civic-mindedness and their persistence in academic coursework, as well as improving successful course and degree completion rates. It also increases the number community partners

benefitting from service learning endeavors and institutional relations with community partners, he said.

Last fall, Ivy Tech partnered with Dearborn County Clearinghouse, a non-profit that provides food, clothing, and other support to families that need a helping hand, to give students meaningful, hands-on community service opportunities.

The College had 46 students participate in at least one service-learning course. The students volunteered at Clearinghouse’s three locations and focused mainly on helping families select groceries and clothing, provided free lunches, stocked shelves, participated in the Clearinghouse annual Christmas toy drive, and assisted with other tasks.

Students also conducted cooking demonstrations of healthy meals through an Ivy Tech communications class, planned resume and job interviewing workshops with the College’s business instructors, and created a terrace garden at the

Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Riverfront campus to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for Clearinghouse clients.

Students who successfully complete the 10-course sequence will complete the Statewide Transfer General Education Core Technical Certificate while having service learning requirements embedded into each course.

The STGEC TC is a minimum of 30 credit hours that transfer to any Indiana public university. In addition to earning the STGEC TC, students who complete the service learning courses and requirements also earn a Career Development

Certificate, which adds value to their resume by demonstrating their commitment to serve and their strong work ethic.

“Through service learning, students are exposed to diverse populations while working to remedy or alleviate community-based issues, such as hunger, homelessness, illiteracy as well as other personal disadvantages facing members of our own community,” said Dr. Rebecca Rahschulte, dean of Ivy Tech’s University and Transfer Division.

“Research supports that both service learning and learning communities have a positive impact on student retention and degree completion.”