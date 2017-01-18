Lifetime criminal gets serious time

The judge threw the book, or at least an 11-page sentence description, at Brandon Mockbee, 41, Cincinnati, who was sentenced last week to a maximum 20 ½ years in prison for burglary and a lifetime of crime.

Mockbee, who was tried without his presence in the courtroom, was bent on turning his trial into a circus, which resulted in Dearborn Circuit Judge James D. Humphrey having him removed from the courtroom.

He had been found guilty of two counts of burglary for breaking into Tri-State Battery Supply, Lawrenceburg, and Hibbett Sports, Aurora. He also was convicted of obstructing justice.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Humphrey slammed him with 14 ½ years with no time suspended to probation. Six more years were added for his habitual offenses, numbering 26 felonies and 20 misdemeanor convictions. The 20 ½ years is maximum sentence Humphrey could impose.

The judge said that Mockbee’s adult criminal history reflects an individual who has spent his entire adult life committing crime.

“The court finds that the defendant’s actions during the pendency of this case, and during the trial itself, also reflects on his unwillingness to comply with the law and lack of respect for the law,” said Humphrey.

Mockbee intentionally disrupted, intimidated “and made a mockery of these court proceedings,” said Humphrey, who added there is no reason to believe he would change his lifestyle when he was given that opportunity 20 convictions ago.

Mockbee received an additional year in prison for contempt of court. Mockbee had violated his probation by attempting to intimidate three witnesses. He also filed 37 motions on behalf of himself.

Humphrey called the motions, which caused one hearing to last more than 40 hours, frivolous and repetitive.

The judge also ordered Mockbee to repay $6,000 to Tri-State Battery Supply and $5,064 to Hibbett Sports.

Melissa Holley, Mockbee’s ex-girlfriend and accomplice in the Hibbett burglary, previously pleaded guilty and testified during the trial.

Mockbee immediately was put into a transfer vehicle and swept out of Dearborn County following the sentencing, according to sources.