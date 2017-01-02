MainSource donates piggy banks with coins to Aurora Elementary

The MainSource Bank team hand-painted piggy banks, filled them with many coins, included a financial education comic book and donated them to local Aurora Elementary School Kindergarteners.

Each kindergarten student was excited to receive their goody bag and piggy bank!

MainSource Bank focuses attention toward financial education and the empowerment of teaching children the importance of saving for the future.

The Sunny SuperSaver Account is designed to assist children in establishing a savings account, while teaching them financial responsibility.

The account gives the child an opportunity to bank with no minimum balance requirement and no monthly fee.

Working with local schools and children remains a priority in the communities MainSource serves.

Visit the Aurora Indiana MainSource Bank location at 104 E. Links Way.