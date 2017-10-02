McMurray charged with Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement after fatal Moores Hill accident

Lynn M. Deddens, Prosecuting Attorney for Dearborn and Ohio Counties, revealed Feb. 9, that the State of Indiana has filed a Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement on Rocky L. McMurray, 48, of Aurora.

McMurray was previously charged Jan. 27, with two felonies, including Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 Felony, as the result of a Jan. 24, 2017, motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of Steven Ahaus, 49, of Moores Hill.

The Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement carries an added sentence of six (6) to twenty (20) years if convicted. A Level 4 Felony carries a sentencing range of two (2) to twelve (12) years.

Criminal charges are merely allegations and an individual is considered innocent until proven guilty.