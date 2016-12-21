Mockbee faces up to 20 years in jail

The Cincinnati man who has tried to make a mockery of the Dearborn/Ohio County Circuit Court was found guilty Wednesday, Dec. 14, on two counts of felony burglary and obstruction of justice. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was acquitted of a conspiracy to commit burglary charge.

Brandon Anthony Mockbee, 40, originally charged with burglarizing Hibbett Sports, Aurora, this past June, was permanently removed from the court by Judge James D. Humphrey, who ordered Monday, Dec. 12, that the trial continue without Mockbee.

Among his antics, Mockbee deliberately lied down on the floor claiming he had been injured by a fall.

In addition, detective Nick Beetz testified Monday that Mockbee had made two calls on jail telephones to his mother telling her he planned to disrupt the trial with the goal of causing a mistrial.

Humphrey stressed that Mockbee had been repeatedly warned about disruptive behavior, and was found in contempt of court last week when he continually interrupted and showed disrespect for court proceedings.

In instructions to the jury, Humphrey said Mockbee had forfeited his right to be present, and ordered the trial to proceed in his absence.

He also cautioned the jury to not consider Mockbee’s behavior or absence from the courtroom when determining his innocence or guilt.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28.

