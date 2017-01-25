Nominate business for century, half century awards

The state of Indiana is currently accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have a demonstrated a commitment to serving the community.

Award winners will receive a commemorative certificate and be recognized in the spring. Applications are due by Feb. 10.

Qualifying criteria is as follows:

The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2016.

The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.

The business must have had its base in the state of Indiana since it was founded.

Not-for-profit corporations and hospitals are not eligible.

The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application.

The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana.

However, previous Half Century Award recipients may qualify for a Century Award.

Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application. Visit the IEDC website for additional programmatic details.