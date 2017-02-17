Ready to plunge?

Take the plunge. Take a run. Become a sponsor. Stand inside a heated tent and eat lunch. Buy a raffle ticket. Drop some change.

There is a way for everyone to help support Special Olympics Indiana’s 2017 Polar Plunge at Versailles State Park Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Versailles Plunge is one of 18 plunges around the state. Last year’s event drew more than 300 plungers and spectators. The 10th annual Versailles Plunge promises all the chills and thrills that plungers have come to know and love.

Participants must raise a “bear” minimum of $75 to take a daring dip into Versailles State Park’s winter waters. All funds raised by the event benefit Special Olympics Indiana.

Registration will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with plunge at 2 p.m.

Prefer to stay on land? Polar Climb 5K Run and 3K Walk starts at 11 a.m. with registration from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The Versailles’ Plunge features a huge heated festival tent with great entertainment, the Plunge Food Court, the Razzle Dazzle Basket Raffle, face painting, games, and more.

Not able to stop by? Plunge some change into the jars found at various businesses throughout Southeastern Indiana. Or you can sponsor a plunger at http://www.firstgiving.com/soindiana/2017-versailles.

Hungry like a polar bear? Pick up dinner at the Versailles or Lawrenceburg Gold Star Chili from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, when 10 percent of your bill is donated to the plunge

Be sure to visit www.soindiana-rod.org/polarplunge for more details.