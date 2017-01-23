SDHS petition and remonstrance forms available to ‘carriers’ beginning this week

South Dearborn Community School District has proposed $9,760,000 in renovation and improvement projects to the South Dearborn High School, Aurora.

As a result of earlier petitions and a decision by the school board to continue the project, the Petition and Remonstrance Process (Phase II) has been initiated. This process is controlled by Indiana Code, IC 6-1.1-20.

This process allows property owners and/or voters in the South Dearborn Community School Corporation to express their support or opposition to the project, said Rick Probst, county clerk of courts.

At the end of the Petition and Remonstrance Process the signatures in favor of the project and signatures opposed to the project will be verified and counted and the project will continue or be terminated based on which position receives the most verified signatures. Individuals signing must be registered voters or property owners within the school district, he said.

The forms allowing persons to sign and express their opinion will be circulated by “carriers.” The “carriers” also must be either registered voters or property owners within the school district, he said.

The forms are prepared by the Dearborn County Voter Registration Office using forms designed, approved and provided by the state board of accounts. Forms will be available to “carriers” at the Dearborn County Clerk’s Office beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, he said.

A legal notice published by the school corporation in the newspaper in December stated the process would begin on a different date, but it will start Jan. 25, confirmed Probst.

Carriers may circulate the forms and obtain signatures until Monday, Feb. 27. The deadline for carriers to return completed forms is 4 p.m. Feb 27.

Voters and property owners expressing their opinion using these support and opposition forms should be attentive to ensure that their signature is counted.

Each voter or owner may only have one signature counted on either the support or opposition forms. Persons should not sign multiple forms as only one signature will be verified.

Blue forms are the REMONSTRANCE IN OPPOSITION TO the South Dearborn Project. Yellow forms are the PETITION IN FAVOR OF the South Dearborn Project. The top of each signature page clearly identifies the document as either IN FAVOR OF or IN OPPOSITION TO the project. Individuals completing the forms must sign in the presence of the “carrier”, must date and provide printed name, address and township.

It is critical that the printed information is legible. When signatures are verified the signature might not be verified if information provided is not legible, said Probst.

Each form allows for the collection of up to 25 signatures. Upon completing a form the “carrier” swears to the correct completion of the form to a notary and then returns the form to the Clerk’s Office for the verification process.

After the Feb. 27, deadline the signatures will be verified and counted. The Voter Registration Office verifies voter registration (15 business days) and the Auditor Office then verifies property owners (10 business days). The Voter Registration Office then certifies the results (10 business days), said Probst.

Remember, YELLOW favors the project, BLUE opposes the project, and legible information is important to verify signatures, he said.

Residents needing information about the Petition and Remonstrance Process or forms should contact Wendy Beatty or Rick Probst at the clerk’s office, 1-812-537-8867.