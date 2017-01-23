SEI offers $500 scholarships to lucky eight area students

SEI Communications makes it easy to apply for its scholarships, and every qualified applicant has an equal chance to win.

SEI will award five $500 scholarships from Southeastern Indiana Rural Telephone Cooperative, and three $500 scholarships from SEI Data to students who want to further their education.

SEI serves portions of Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, and Jefferson counties.

“We are proud of the high school seniors in this area who plan to further their education,” said Jake Brown, sales and marketing coordinator. “It is great to be able to offer these scholarships to help high school seniors toward their goals.”

To be eligible, a 2017 high school graduate must reside with a parent or legal guardian who is a customer of SIRTC or SEI Data as of Friday, Feb. 3. SIRTC scholarships are available to graduates residing with SIRTC customers and SEI Data scholarships are available to graduates residing with SEI Data customers.

Only one application per student. Applicants must be 2017 graduating high school seniors and have a six-semester minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent at the time of application. GPA must be verified in writing by the high school principal or guidance counselor.

Scholarship information and applications have been provided to area high school guidance counselors, and also are available at the SEI Communications office, 14005 US 50, Dillsboro or at www.seicommunications.com.

Applications must be turned in no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.