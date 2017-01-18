Students sought for manufacturing, logistics internship program

EcO Network (Economic Opportunities through Education) and Conexus Indiana are seeking Dearborn County students to participate in the Conexus Interns Program, the state’s largest advanced manufacturing and logistics internship program for high school students.

The six-week, paid summer internship provides hands-on work experience for high school students with local AML companies.

In Dearborn County, Bed Techs Inc., MSW Packaging, and Omni Technologies Inc. are participating for the second year.

“The Conexus Interns Program helps students transition from their high school experience to the advanced manufacturing and logistics work force,” said Tracey Everett, Conexus interns program manager.

“The internship program is designed to give students real-world work experience, and it introduces them to career opportunities in this increasingly high-tech and important industry sector.”

Conexus Indiana and EcO have partnered to help students develop the skills necessary to compete for the more than 11,000 middle-skill jobs available in Indiana yearly.

“This program supported by the EcO regional manufacturing network provides opportunities to help many more of our students increase their level of education and job skills to support the demands of our region’s manufacturing employers,” said Stephanie Weber, regional EcO director, manufacturing network.

“One hundred percent of our industry partners that hosted internships last summer have applied to host again this summer demonstrating the value this program provides creating our region’s pipeline of talent.”

Conexus Indiana launched the Conexus Interns Program in 2015 and expanded it in 2016, reaching 230 Indiana high school students with internships at 79 Indiana companies.

For 2017, Conexus Indiana increased the number of participating companies to more than 100, and is seeking applications to fill 260 internship slots throughout Indiana.

“We couldn’t have been happier with our summer intern and have actually kept him on in a part-time role,” said Don Culbertson, president, Omni Technologies.

“He is highly reliable, eager to learn, and willing to work on many different projects to get exposure to different aspects of the business.”

Bed Techs also had a positive internship program experience in 2016.

“Our two interns are part of a long-term strategy to develop young minds with an exposure to real world manufacturing,” said Jack Wilker, director, engineering and manufacturing, Bed Techs.

“Both exhibited excellent beginnings to educations in science or engineering curriculums.”

The Conexus Interns Program has measurably impacted student interest in AML careers, according to Conexus Indiana survey results.

Eighty percent of the 2016 Conexus Interns Program students said their internship changed their perceptions of advanced manufacturing and logistics and that they were more likely to pursue a career in that field.

Sixty-two percent of the students said the experience impacted their post-high school plans, and 95 percent found the experience valuable.

The program also provides participating companies access to the most promising high school students and opportunities to begin to build their future work force.

Students interested in applying for the 2017 program can find more information at www.dreamitdoitindiana.com/interns.

