Tax returns can be filed free online for income below $54,000

Millions of workers overlook important federal tax benefits because they simply don’t know about them.

The IRS estimates that one in five eligible workers does not claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, missing out on thousands of dollars they’ve earned. To claim these benefits, these individuals must file their taxes.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable tax credit available to qualifying low and moderate wage workers and their families.

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is available to workers with children under age 17.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati and its partners are providing free tax preparation services online and at over 30 locations in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Individuals can get free help determining their EITC and CTC eligibility and claiming the credits.

■On line: Filers with household income under $64,000 can take file state and federal taxes for free online filing at myfreetaxes.com. Sponsored by United Way, MyFreeTaxes uses H&R Block software.

It’s fast, confidential, easy, and safe. Specially trained United Way 211 operators are available by phone, chat or email to answer questions.

■ In person: Families and individuals earning $54,000 or less can take advantage of local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites supported by United Way of Greater Cincinnati and community volunteers.

A list of all regional locations, dates, hours of operation, and what to bring to the tax site can be found at makeworkpay.com.

All locations use electronic filing. Small businesses, complex investments and bankruptcy are out of scope for the program.

Tax filers should bring income documents from all jobs worked throughout the year as well as health insurance information, last year’s tax information, social security cards, and a valid photo ID.

For information about what to bring to a tax site and about site locations, times and dates, visit makeworkpay.com or call United Way 211 (dial 211).

Tax refund delay

No matter where they file, many low- and moderate-income working families may not have access to refunds until the week of Feb. 27.

For taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS is now required to hold refunds until Feb. 15.

The delay allows IRS extra process time to prevent identity theft. It will also take time for these refunds to be processed through financial institutions. Factoring in weekends and the President’s Day holiday, families may not see a refund until after Feb 27.

Tips for managing the refund delay:

Before you file your return, make sure you have all the documents and statements you need to verify your income and deductions for which you are eligible.

File your return as soon as you have all the necessary documents. Waiting to file could further delay your refund.

Prioritize all your essential bills like rent and utilities. Don’t rely on your refund to pay these bills if a delay in your tax refund will make you late.

If you plan to make a credit card payment with your tax refund, remember that you could incur late charges on your bill if your refund does not show up in time.

If you write a check to pay expenses, wait until you are sure the deposit has cleared in your account. Don’t risk bounced check fees based on when you usually get your refund!

You may see advertisements or offers for loans or advances to get your tax refund faster. Be careful to look at all the terms of any type of “refund advance” before agreeing to accept one.

No one can get your refund to you faster than the IRS; anything sooner is effectively a loan.

For more information, visit www.makeworkpay.com or call United Way 211 (dial 2-1-1).

