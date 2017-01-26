TIM TYLER MEMORIAL 3-ON-3 MARCH 18-19 AT SD

AURORA - South Dearborn boys basketball hosts the second annual Tim Tyler Memorial Shootout 3-on-3 tournament Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.

The tourney will host eight school-based teams from each grade level, 3-8, at South Dearborn campus gyms, including SDHS, SD Middle School and Aurora and Dillsboro Elementary schools.

Entry fee, which includes official player tournament t-shirts, is $120 per team for grades 3-4 division and $240 for the grades 5,6, 7 and 8 divisions.

Entry fees, rosters and release forms must be submitted no later than March 3. Game schedule and tournament rules will be e-mailed by March 13.