All-County Volleyball Players of the Year History
All-Dearborn County player of the year award winners:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2011 – Jessica Wilgenbusch , East Central
2012 – Jessica Wilgenbusch, East Central
2013 – Nicole Sandmann, East Central; Sophia Sandford, Lawrenceburg
2014 – Nicole Sandmann, East Central; Sophia Sandford, Lawrenceburg
2015 - Amber Rox, Lawrenceburg
2016 - Mackenzie Ewing, East Central
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2011 – Chelsey Budd, Kaylie Martin – Lawrenceburg
2012 – Kaylie Martin, Lawrenceburg
2013 – Kaylie Martin, Lawrenceburg
2014 – Riley Brunner, Lawrenceburg
2015 - Abby Wilgenbusch, East Central; Amber Ricketts, Lawrenceburg
2016 - Abby Wilgenbusch, East Central