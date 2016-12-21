Home

MVP SPIKERS

All-County Volleyball Players of the Year History
All-Dearborn County player of the year award winners:

 

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2011 – Jessica Wilgenbusch , East Central

2012 – Jessica Wilgenbusch, East Central

2013 – Nicole Sandmann, East Central; Sophia Sandford, Lawrenceburg

2014 – Nicole Sandmann, East Central; Sophia Sandford, Lawrenceburg

2015 - Amber Rox, Lawrenceburg

2016 - Mackenzie Ewing, East Central

 

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2011 – Chelsey Budd, Kaylie Martin – Lawrenceburg

2012 – Kaylie Martin, Lawrenceburg

2013 – Kaylie Martin, Lawrenceburg

2014 – Riley Brunner, Lawrenceburg

2015 - Abby Wilgenbusch, East Central; Amber Ricketts, Lawrenceburg

2016 - Abby Wilgenbusch, East Central

