EC'S OHMER SIGNS WITH SAINTS

East Central senior football offensive lineman Tyler Ohmer (seated, center) signed an NCAA Division III letter of intent with Thomas More College on National Signing Day Feb. 1. Present for the signing, also seated, were parents Kami and Bill Ohmer, with brother Trae standing behind. Back row, from left, are EC head coach Justin Roden and offensive line and strength coach Tim Behlmer. Tyler plans to study Pre-Physical Therapy at TMC. (ECHS Athletics)