East Central Lady Trojans soccer standout defender Torie Heinrich (seated, center) signed an NCAA Division II letter of intent with the University of Southern Indiana, in Evansville, on National Signing Day Feb. 1. Joining her were, also seated, parents Bo and Cari Heinrich, with grandparentes Carl and Joanne Cornelius standing behind. Torie plans to study Early Elementary Education at USI. (ECHS Athletics)