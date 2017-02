Four-year East Central men's soccer standout Mason Volker (seated, center) signed an NCAA Division I letter of intent with University of Cincinnati on National Signing Day Feb. 1. Joining him, also seated, were parents Lisa and Bill Volker. Second row, from left, are EC assistant coach Nic Lawrence and head coach BJ Black. An All-State performer for the Trojans, Mason plans to major in Pharmacy at UC. (ECHS Athletics)