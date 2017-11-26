Is the state title-winning East Central Trojans a year ahead of schedule?

That seemed to be the opinion of two EC football coaches after the team won the Class 4A football title with a 14-7 victory over Lowell High School Nov. 25 in Indianapolis.

Most of the juniors on the team – led by quarterback Alex Maxwell – have been playing together since Pee-Wee football days, according to offensive coordinator, and Alex’s dad, Randy.

“These juniors would always face each other in the super bowl,” the end of the year championship in Pee-Wee football, Randy Maxwell said. “We’ve brought them together at the end of their sixth-grade year because they were enemies at the time. We told them you guys were going to the state championship. Of course, we thought it would be next year.”

Randy Maxwell would coach the Bright Pee-Wee teams while fellow EC coach Doug Hoog would coach the Bright teams.

“This is great for (Alex) and all of his friends and all of these kids,” Randy Maxwell said. “Plenty of them are like sons to me because I’ve known them since kindergarten and just so proud of all of them, so happy for them.”

Head coach Justin Roden also leaned toward a year early on his assessment, especially of Alex Maxwell.

“I said that two or three years ago when (Alex Maxwell) was in the eight and ninth grades that he was going to be somebody that would take us to greatness,” Roden said. “A little earlier than I thought, to be honest with you. I didn’t think (this year’s team was) the team that could get to this point.”

And with only 16 seniors on the roster, it looks like East Central may be one of the top teams in the state again next year.

“Our entire offensive line is back,” Roden said. “Alex is back. We’ve got a really, really exciting group of wide receivers that are coming back. Two defensive linemen, four secondary players, one of the linebackers is back. We are going to be OK. We’ll find a way to win a few games next year.”