Don’t let the solar eclipse overshadow safety

On Monday, Aug. 21, in the early afternoon, Americans will have the rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse. Public safety agencies are urging Hoosiers to plan ahead to safely experience the solar eclipse.

Indiana will be outside of the path of totality for this celestial event, but Hoosiers will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun.

Crowds are expected to form during the solar eclipse, with some areas seeing a massive influx of tourists. Hoosiers are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings. Follow these suggestions if viewing the solar eclipse in a crowd:

*Cell phone reception may be limited. Plan a meeting point and time to ensure safe departures, and so no one is left behind.

*Be aware of belongings and keep them secure at all times. Limit the number of valuables brought to the event.

*If a crowd becomes too congested, change locations before it becomes too crowded to safely move.

*Be patient. Large crowds may cause traffic backups in unexpected areas.

*Be cautious of any suspicious behavior or items left unattended. Contact a local official if a problem occurs.

With the eclipse occurring during the warmest time of the day, Hoosiers should also consider safeguarding their health. Below are some tips from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Medical Services to prepare for an outdoor, warm weather event:

*Dress according to the weather. Bring a raincoat or light jacket if needed.

*Pack plenty of water. Dehydration is more likely on hot, humid days. Limiting alcohol consumption is also encouraged.

*Always wear sunscreen, especially if in direct sunlight. It is possible to sunburn even in the shade.

*Bring all necessary medications while spending time outdoors (allergy medication, inhaler, etc.).

*Pack a small first aid kit to treat any minor injuries.

*Keep in mind that due to large crowds and potential traffic congestion, it may take emergency services longer to respond to a call. In some cases, viewing locations may not have on-site medical personnel.

While viewing the eclipse it is vital to use proper eye protection. Looking directly into the sun can cause serious eye damage. The safest way to look at the solar eclipse is through “eclipse glasses” or solar filtered glasses. If viewers do not have the proper eye protection to see the total solar eclipse, or are concerned that small children may not use the eye protection properly, it is recommended to watch on television. Information on reputable vendors and properly rated glasses can be found at http://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.

Plan viewing locations for Monday’s solar eclipse. Researching the area ahead of a large event can help individuals plan for a possible emergency. In many portions of the state, there will be a large volume of viewers in compact areas. Sponsored viewing sites might not be available in all areas, so be aware that restrooms and structured seating might not be present. Stay on level surfaces and keep a safe distance from any roads. Do not park on the side of the road or highways. Only park in designated parking areas.

For more information on preparedness and heat safety, visit GetPrepared.IN.gov.