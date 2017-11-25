East Central is state football champions

By Marc Emral

Staff reporter

The East Central Trojans used their defense to win the Indiana Class 4A football title Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Junior quarterback Alex Maxwell ran into the end zone from six yards with 2:02 left to play for the winning points in the Trojans 14-7 victory over Lowell High School from northwest Indiana.

But it was defensive back Nathan Lloyd’s second interception of Lowell’s QB Ethan Igras about 30 seconds later at the EC 10 yard line that sealed the win.

“We were playing man coverage and I was reading the quarterback and made a play,” Lloyd said among the celebrating Trojans after the game. “I feel on top of the world. It is amazing.”

Lloyd, a senior, had intercepted an Igras pass in the end zone with 56 seconds left in the first half to snuff out a Lowell scoring chance.

“I got picked on that, but luckily my D line and outside linebackers, they held them and almost sacked (the QB), which gave me enough time to make up and make a play,” he said.

Head coach Justin Roden called Lloyd a “throwback from the ‘70s” since the senior has long hair that sticks outside his helmet, and he is tall and thin.

“Every week he works really hard on his craft, he makes the most of his athletic ability,” Roden said. “He’s definitely not the fastest kid. At the end of the day, it’s more of what we do, the scheme we play, the defense we play really allows kids like that, that might not be standing out … to make plays. A lot of credit goes to him and our defensive coordinator and all of the position coaches for putting them in the right spot.”

Lloyd said it felt “amazing to win a state title … for this community, for everyone out there, it feels amazing; and to prove the doubters wrong.”

Besides Lloyd interceptions, the Trojans also recovered a Lowell fumble, while EC did not turn the ball over. And a nemesis that plagued the Trojans all year – penalties, with an average mark-off yardage of 57.1 yards per game for the season – did not show up. EC was whistled for just two penalties, both five-yard step offs that did not affect the outcome.

Lowell had four penalties for 30 yards; the most costly was an encroachment penalty on a fourth-and-five-yard play that gave the Trojans new life on the first touchdown drive.

Lowell was inside the red zone three times and came up empty on two. It was an example of what Roden had on the cover of his defensive playbook – bend but don’t break.

“As you cross the 50, we bring pressure, then we take a few more chances,” Roden said. “And when they did cross midfield we did bring pressure. We made some plays. We brought some pressure. Alex Maxwell (playing in the defensive backfield) had a big tackle and we brought five or six guys and they responded when they had to.”

Maxwell seemed to be all over the field. He had six tackles, one of a loss, returned a kickoff return for 19 yards and ran the offense at QB.

Oh, and he had that game-winning TD.

“We’ve been pounding all game and there toward the end we started busting some, and my guys just opened it,” he said. “I was able to just walk into the end zone. I can’t say enough about (the offensive line).”

That line featured all underclassmen, so the entire starting five will be back next year.

And he was instrumental in the first Trojan TD in the second quarter. Maxwell had scrambled to his right, almost to the sideline and then threw across the field to senior tight end Justin Brown, who was at the goal line on the left side of the field, for a 13-yard TD.

“We’ve been practicing that play all week, been holding it in our back pocket,” Maxwell said. “Justin is a great player. I have all the faith in the world when I throw it he’s going to catch it. He made the play on it. It was a sweet play.”

Maxwell was the rushing leader, too, running for 88 yards on 13 carries. That pushed him to 1,077 yards on the year.

Roden said they relied on Maxwell’s play during the game, knowing he could handle the pressure.

“We rode him offensively and defensively,” the head coach said. “He’s our best player. He’s a special athlete.”

Offensive coordinator Randy Maxwell, Alex’s father, said the coaches at halftime, with the game tied at 7-7, talked about the defensive struggle going on.

“We knew we had to come out and pass a little to confuse them,” Randy Maxwell said. “We are sitting there in the second series of the second half and coach (Mike) Wheat … said, you know we haven’t run any of the stuff that got us here, which is the quarterback runs.”

Alex had only 15 yards on five rushes at halftime, so the decision was made to go back to the team’s running game.

Randy said he is proud of his son. “I’m a dad and I don’t talk a lot about him, but it’s special. It’s really a great compliment to him and his friends.”

A lot of the juniors on the team have been playing together or against each other since Pee-Wee football, that Randy Maxwell and coach Dough Hoog coach.

The team’s leading rusher, senior Logan Storie, was held to 28 yards on 14 rushes. He ended the season with 1,956 yards.

Although Storie did not have the offensive stats this game, he was overjoyed for the victory. “It feels great. Senior year, end it with a victory. It couldn’t be any better.”

Storie relied on other players stepping up.

“It was tough a defensive battle, so I was just relying on my guys to step up,” he said. “Tons of people made plays … And that’s what our coach harps on all the time is people making plays. A lot of people stepped up.”

Lowell scored on its first possession of the game when Jordan Jusevitch ran over from one yard. Jusevitch, who was the one player EC keyed on, ended the game with 194 all-purpose yards with 80 yards on 16 rushes, five catches for 85 yards and returned a kickoff for 29 yards.

Linebacker and fullback Jayden Williamson said Jusevitch had been the key for Lowell all season.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Williamson said. “The very first thing on Monday we were saying we got to watch No. 6 he’s a very good player.”

Lowell’s QB Ethan Igras threw for 144 yards on nine of 15 passes and had the two INTs.

This was EC’s second crack at a state title in thee years. They lost to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27-3 in 2015. The Trojans were runners-up in 1993 to Hobart in a 31-18 loss and won the state title the next year, beating Dekalb 35-0.

Roden said after the game that Lowell was the better team. They entered the game undefeated at 14-0, and defeated Fort Wayne Dwenger 21-7 in the semi-state a week before.

But he felt “awesome” for the win, especially how he saw his team progressed from the first game of the year against Lawrenceburg in the Crosstown Showdown.

“You’ve seen it each week, we went from a poor offensive line and a young secondary to tonight,” he said. “It’s very poetic that the secondary is the one that made the big interceptions, that made the big play. Poetic that the offensive line is the one that sent us on that drive to win the thing.”

The two weakest parts of the team at the beginning – O line and defensive secondary – made the plays in the state championship game. “Here we are on the highest stage in high school football and both making plays. I get the most satisfaction and enjoyment from it because they worked so hard to improve each week.”

It’s a somewhat short rest for the underclassmen on the team – the players have off until January.

“We let them be kids for a month,” Roden said. “And then we bust (them) in the weight room when they come back from Christmas break.”

Class 4A state championship game

East Central 14

Lowell 7

Saturday, Nov. 25, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Lowell 7 0 0 0 7

East Central 0 7 0 7 14

Scoring

L (1Q) 2:59 – Jordan Jusevitch 1-yard run, Michael Hutton kick (L 7-0)

EC (2Q) 6:58 – Justin Brown 13-yard pass from Alex Maxwell, Caden Browndyke kick (EC 7 L 7)

EC (4Q) 2:02 – Alex Maxwell 6-yard run, Caden Browndyke kick (EC 14-7)

Team stats

Lowell EC

Total Yards 288 207

Pass Yards 144 65

Rush Yards 144 142

Penalties 4-30 2-10

First Downs 14 13

Third Downs 5-10 7-13

Fourth Downs 1-2 1-1

Total Plays 48 51

Avg. Yards/Play 6.0 4.1

Avg. Yards/Completion 16 10.8

Avg. Yards/Rush 4.4 3 .6

Red Zone 1-3 2-2

Time of Possession 21:47 26:13

Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 3 (0) 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0

Sacks (Def Yards) 0 (0) 0 (0)

TFL (Def Yards) 6 (16) 2 (6)

Individual stats

RUSHING:

East Central: Alex Maxwell 13 att./88 yards/TD, Logan Storie 14/28; Eric Rosemeyer 7/20; Jayden Williamson 2/7; Troy Teepe 1/2; Team 2/-5

Lowell: Jordan Jusevitch 16/80/TD; Ethan Igras 6/30; Jaeger Gill 4 /19; Tyler Wildman 7/15; Jared Sojka 1/3

PASSING:

East Central: Alex Maxwell 6 compl./11 att./65 yards/TD

Lowell: Ethan Igras 9/15/144/ 2 INTs

RECEIVING:

East Central: Matt Lewis 2 catches/ 31 yards; Logan Storie 3/21; Justin Brown 1/13/TD

Lowell: Jordan Jusevitch 5/85; Jaeger Gill 3/50; Branden Bertola 1/9

INTERCEPTIONS:

East Central: Nathan Lloyd 2 INTs/ 13 yards