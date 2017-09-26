Marijuana X: free video looks at Colorado reality

The public is invited to view a documentary by Michael DeLeon on Marijuana X today, Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Rising Sun Church of Christ, 420 Fifth St.

Suitable for junior and senior high to adults, the video will be shown at 6 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided at this free program, with a short discussion following the video.

The documentary takes viewers on a journey of what was promised and what has transpired, says a news release from Citizens for a Drug Free Ohio County.

“Meet people affected by the drug most think is harmless. Listen to people in Colorado who have been devastated by the drug, talk about what is really taking place. Oils and waxes, shatter and Budder, concentrates and edibles, youth use escalating and cartel involvement, illegal grows and an exploding black market, it's all here,” says the release.

“This is a film that will make everyone look at marijuana in a different light.”

RSVP to Debbie Thomason at 812-438-2437 or dthomason@occfrisingsun.com.