Market Street closed

Market Street in Aurora was to be closed to through traffic between Langtree Street and 4312 Dutch Hollow Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 15, for emergency retaining wall repairs, said Aurora City Manager Guinevere Emery.

Only one lane of the street will be open next week, Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 22, allowing one-way traffic, she said. No tour buses or heavy equipment will be allowed access.

For more information, call 513-505-7647.