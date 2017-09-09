Seven injured in collision

Four children were treated at Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, then released following a two-vehicle collision around noon Saturday, Sept. 2, on U.S. 50 west of Aurora.

The children were treated for injuries ranging from a broken collar bone to minor cuts, said a Dearborn County Sheriff's news release. The four were passengers in an eastbound vehicle driven by Andrew S. Turner, 29, of 10150 Maple Glenn, Dillsboro, which struck and flipped a postal vehicle which had stopped to deliver mail. Nicole Mobley, 30, of 5472 Ind. 48, Lawrenceburg, operator of the postal vehicle, was treated for a back injury and released when she went to DCH later.

Turner's vehicle rolled three times, but the four children, all in the back seat, were in child restraints, said the release. Cheyenne M. Ants, 26, of 10150 Maple Glenn, Dillsboro, and Paul Richards, 326 Arch St., Lawrenceburg, were in the front of the Turner vehicle and were taken to DCH. Both were subsequently transferred to University Hospital, Cincinnati, for back and chest injuries.

The collision occurred at 11:56 a.m. on U.S. 50 near Blair Drive, said the release. Investigation is continuing.