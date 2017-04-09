Symphony performs free Saturday

Folks who like movie music, patriotic favorites and pop tunes are invited to enjoy all three Saturday, Sept. 9, when the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra performs a free concert in Rising Sun.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. at the river end of Main Street, with the orchestra in the pavilion. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

BSO Artistic Director Alejandro Gómez Guillén will direct the musicians in music from the movies, light classical "pops" tunes, and patriotic favorites, said Donna M. Lafferty, executive director.

The performance will feature The Armed Forces Salute, Go West (themes from Westerns, including The Magnificent Seven, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and more), George Gershwin's Summertime

It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got that Swing), Star Trek, Pirates of the Caribbean and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“We're very grateful to the community of Rising Sun for welcoming us back for a third year. It's wonderful to perform for such an appreciative audience, and we always look forward visiting your beautiful town,” said Guillén.