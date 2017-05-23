Two flown to hospital after U.S. 50 crash

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash which occurred on U.S. 50 west of Aurora late this morning. Tuesday, May 23. Information from several sources indicates an Indiana Department of Transportation mowing crew and a pickup truck and a semi truck were involved and three persons were injured, with two transported by air ambulance. Westbound U.S. 50 was closed for some time in front of the Aurora Casket Company, where the collision occurred, but now is open.