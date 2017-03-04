Two up for vacant council seat

Two contenders for the vacant seat on Aurora City Council will be considered by the Dearborn County Democrat Caucus Tuesday evening, April 4, caucus chair Tricia Gaustad told Aurora City Council at its meeting Monday evening, April 3.

The two are Dave Lewis and Joey Turner. Turner, who also attended the meeting, is the brother of Aurora Clerk-treasurer Benny Turner.

The caucus will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Main Source Bank. The District 2 vacancy was created when former councilman Mike Crider resigned.

Gaustad said other individuals were interested, but only Lewis and Joey Turner lived in the district.