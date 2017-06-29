Home

COUNTY BASEBALL MVPS HISTORY

Thu, 06/29/2017 - 09:35 Journalpress1
Share page with AddThis

Baseball

MVPs

 

Selected by Register Publications

1995 - Bill Black, C, South Dearborn

1996 - A.J. Gray, P/OF, South Dearborn

1997 - Jared Cutter, P, South Dearborn

1998 - Micah Gray, P/2B, South Dearborn; Adam Miller, P/1B, Lawrenceburg

1999 - Korey Kirkpatrick, P/OF, So.Dearborn; Brad Wynn, P/1B, East Central

2000 - David Hoog, C, East Central; Jeremy Legge, C, South Dearborn

2001 - Matt Phillips, SS, South Dearborn; Jeff Lowe, P, Lawrenceburg

2002 - Dan Mueller, SS, Lawrenceburg; Matt Phillips, SS, South Dearborn

2003-Jared Harrell, P, Lawrenceburg

2004 - Jimmy Knue, P/OF, Lawrenceburg; Zach Strobl, P, East Central; Jared Harrell, P, Lawrenceburg (honorary)

2005 - Jaron Widener, 3B/P & Ryan Clark, P, Lawrenceburg

2006 - Adam Klingelhoffer, OF, S.Dearborn; Michael Schum, P, East Central

2007 - Sam Schmeltzer, 3B, South Dearborn

2008 - Mitch Strobl, P/2B, East Central; Jake Kent, CF, Lawrenceburg

2009 - Jim Faehr, P/2B, Lawrenceburg

2010-Alex Himmler, 3B, East Central/ Matt McLaughlin, P/1B, S.Dearborn

2011-Alex Himmer, 3B/P, East Central/ Mitchell James, OF/P, S.Dearborn

2012 – Nathan Lambert, P, Lawrenceburg

2013 – A.J. Schomber, SS/P, East Central

2014 – Mitch Schuman, IF/P, East Central

2015 - Jesse Mess, C, Lawrenceburg/Ethan Kramer, P/OF, East Central

2016 - Wyatt Schwing, C, South Dearborn

2017 - Clay Woeste, SS, Lawrenceburg