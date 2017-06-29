COUNTY BASEBALL MVPS HISTORY
Baseball
MVPs
Selected by Register Publications
1995 - Bill Black, C, South Dearborn
1996 - A.J. Gray, P/OF, South Dearborn
1997 - Jared Cutter, P, South Dearborn
1998 - Micah Gray, P/2B, South Dearborn; Adam Miller, P/1B, Lawrenceburg
1999 - Korey Kirkpatrick, P/OF, So.Dearborn; Brad Wynn, P/1B, East Central
2000 - David Hoog, C, East Central; Jeremy Legge, C, South Dearborn
2001 - Matt Phillips, SS, South Dearborn; Jeff Lowe, P, Lawrenceburg
2002 - Dan Mueller, SS, Lawrenceburg; Matt Phillips, SS, South Dearborn
2003-Jared Harrell, P, Lawrenceburg
2004 - Jimmy Knue, P/OF, Lawrenceburg; Zach Strobl, P, East Central; Jared Harrell, P, Lawrenceburg (honorary)
2005 - Jaron Widener, 3B/P & Ryan Clark, P, Lawrenceburg
2006 - Adam Klingelhoffer, OF, S.Dearborn; Michael Schum, P, East Central
2007 - Sam Schmeltzer, 3B, South Dearborn
2008 - Mitch Strobl, P/2B, East Central; Jake Kent, CF, Lawrenceburg
2009 - Jim Faehr, P/2B, Lawrenceburg
2010-Alex Himmler, 3B, East Central/ Matt McLaughlin, P/1B, S.Dearborn
2011-Alex Himmer, 3B/P, East Central/ Mitchell James, OF/P, S.Dearborn
2012 – Nathan Lambert, P, Lawrenceburg
2013 – A.J. Schomber, SS/P, East Central
2014 – Mitch Schuman, IF/P, East Central
2015 - Jesse Mess, C, Lawrenceburg/Ethan Kramer, P/OF, East Central
2016 - Wyatt Schwing, C, South Dearborn
2017 - Clay Woeste, SS, Lawrenceburg