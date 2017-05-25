RAIN WASHES SD BASEBALL SECTIONAL AGAIN

AURORA - Pushed back one day already due to continued rain, tonight's (Wednesday) Class 3A baseball Sectional 29 first round games at South Dearborn High School now have been moved to Friday, SD athletic director Ryan Walston announced.

The same first-round schedule will be followed tomorrow, weather permitting, with Rushville vs. Franklin County in the 5:30 p.m. opener at Highlander Field, followed by Greensburg vs. Lawrenceburg at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Second round games now moved to Saturday afternoon, with Connersville vs. Batesville at 11:30 a.m. and South Dearborn's Knights vs. Madison at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Sectional 29 semifinals and championship game all will be played on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. and approximately 1:15 p.m., with the final set for 5:30 p.m.

Sectional champion advances to Class 3A regional play at North Harrison Saturday, June 3.