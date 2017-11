FOOTBALL SEMISTATE SCORES, STATE FINALS PAIRINGS 11-18

H.S. football

IHSAA SEMISTATES

CLASS 4A

Lowell 21, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7

EAST CENTRAL 27, Greenwood 14

CLASS 6A

Penn 34, Carmel 7

Indpls. Ben Davis 57, Avon 20

CLASS 5A

Kokomo 21, Michigan City 14

Columbus East 42, Indpls. Cathedral 13

CLASS 3A

Indpls. Brebeuf 17, Mishawaka Marian 0

Evansville Memorial 28, Danville 7 (Sat.)

CLASS 2A

Woodlan 15, Eastbrook 14

Southridge 24, Indpls. Scecina 7

CLASS A

Pioneer 42, Monroe Central 14

Eastern Greene 12, Indpls. Lutheran 8

IHSAA STATE FINALS

At Lucas Oil Stadium,

Indianapolis

(AP poll rankings)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

CLASS A - No. 1 Pioneer (14-0) vs. No. 2 Eastern Greene (11-3), 12 p.m.

CLASS 3A - No. 12 Indpls. Brebeuf (10-4) vs. No. 4 Evansville Memorial (13-1), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A - No. 13 Kokomo (9-4) vs. No. 2 Columbus East (13-1), 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

CLASS 2A - No. 6 Woodlan (12-2) vs. No. 5 Southridge (12-2), 12 p.m.

CLASS 4A - No. 9 EAST CENTRAL (11-3) vs. No. 1 Lowell (14-0), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A - No. 4 Penn (12-1) vs. No. 1 Indpls. Ben Davis (13-0), 7:05 p.m.