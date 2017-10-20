FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 10-20
IHSAA SECTIONALS
First Round
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
CLASS 4A - Sectional 23
Franklin Co. 46, Jennings Co. 34
Silver Creek 42, Madison 7
EAST CENTRAL 48, Edgewood 6
SOUTH DEARBORN 22, Scottsburg 21
CLASS 3A - Sectional 31
LAWRENCEBURG 33, Brownstown Central 14
Greensburg 33, Salem 30
Batesville 38, Charlestown 22
North Harrison 50, Corydon Central 14
CLASS 2A - Sectional 37
Milan 28, Heritage Christian 14
Triton Central 21, Knightstown 0
Eastern Hancock 35, Centerville 21
Union County 44, Indpls. Scecina 12
CLASS 2A - Sectional 39
Eastern (Pekin) 59, Switzerland Co. 21
Paoli 42, Clarksville 0
Providence 48, Perry Central 15
Mitchell 26, Crawford County 20 (OT)
CLASS A - Sectional 46
Hagerstown 40, North Decatur 12
Tri 60, Oldenburg Academy 14
Indpls. Lutheran 54, Cambridge City Lincoln 16
South Decatur 57, Edinburgh 34