FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 11-10

IHSAA REGIONALS

CLASS 4A

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

EAST CENTRAL 35, Evansville Central 13

CLASS 3A

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LAWRENCEBURG (11-1) at Evansville Memorial (11-1), 5 p.m.

State regionals:

Friday, November 10

CLASS 4A

Lowell 25, New Prairie 20

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34, Angola 0

Greenwood 34, Mississinewa 27

EAST CENTRAL 35, Evansville Central 13

CLASS 3A

Indpls. Brebeuf 13, West Lafayette 10

Mishawaka Marian 30, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Danville 38, Indianapolis Chatard 7

Lawrenceburg (11-1) at Evansville Memorial (11-1), 5 p.m. Sat.

IHSAA SEMISTATES

Friday, November 17

CLASS 4A

Lowell (13-0) at Ft. Wayne Dwenger (10-3)

Greenwood (11-2) at EAST CENTRAL (10-3)

CLASS 3A

Indpls. Brebeuf (9-4) at Mishawaka Marian (9-4)

Danville (13-0) vs. LAWRENCEBURG/Evansville Memorial Winner