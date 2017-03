HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 03-01

CLASS 3A - Sectional 29

At Greensburg

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Madison 69, SOUTH DEARBORN 56

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

LAWRENCEBURG 51, Franklin County 49

Rushville 54, Batesville 39

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Greensburg (15-6) vs. Madison (7-16), 6 p.m.

LAWRENCEBURG (18-6) vs. Rushville (3-20), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A - Sectional 60

At South Decatur

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Waldron 74, Southwestern (Shelby) (10-12) 69

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

South Decatur 56, Jac-Cen-Del 46

Oldenburg Academy 54, RISING SUN 33

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Hauser (14-9) vs. Waldron (7-16), 6 p.m.

South Decatur (12-12) vs. Oldenburg Academy (21-3), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m.