MILAN 5K BACK TO OPEN 2017 SIRC-IT SERIES

Rising Sun is out and Milan is back in for the 2017 Southeastern Indiana Racing SIRC-it 5K road race series.

The 2017 SIRC-it opens Saturday, July 8, with the return of the Indian Trails 5K Run & Walk, presented by George's Pharmacy, starting at 8 a.m. sharp at Milan Elementary School, 418 Carr St.

The opening 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run/walk kicks off the five-week, Saturday morning series of road races - all chip-timed by Stuart Road Racing LLC - to benefit area high school cross country teams.

“We’re hoping to have at least 200 people at each race,” said Stuart Road Racing president and CEO Greg Stuart.

Following the Milan stop, this year's SIRC-it heads to St. Leon American Legion Post 464 for East Central's Trojan Trot 5K Run/Walk, set for an 8:30 a.m. start Saturday, July 15

The trail then proceeds to Franklin County High School at Brookville for the Lakeside 5K Saturday, July 22, also an 8:30 a.m. starter.

South Dearborn's 15th annual Knight Flight 5K Run and Walk, at series sponsor Weber Sports, 238 Main St. in downtown Aurora, follows Saturday, July 29, at 8:30 a.m.

SIRC-it's traditional finale will remain Batesville's 17th annual Bulldog Chase 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Batesville Middle School, 201 N.Mulberry St.

Information and online registration on all five SIRC-it races is available at the Stuart Road Racing web site at: http://www.stuartroadracing.com/schedule.html.

Only runners and walkers who complete at all five races will be included in the SIRC-it standings, and will be eligible for valuable prizes, including $1,000 cash, drawn at the conclusion of the Bulldog Chase 5K Aug. 5.

SIRC-it series men's and women's overall 5K run champions in 2016 were Lawrenceburg's Justin Noppert, who claimed his second male overall title, and Versailles' Megan Cole, South Ripley High School distance-running standout.

Awards will be given in each age group at each individual race and also for the series as a whole. "True winner" age-graded overall leaders also will be awarded after the fifth race.