SCOREBOARD 07-11
Running
Southeastern Indiana
Racing Circuit (SIRC-it)
Race No. 1
INDIAN TRAILS 5K RUN/WALK
Saturday, July 8
At Milan
5K RUN
(3.1 miles)
OVERALL MEN’S WINNER
1. Justin Noppert, 41, Lawrenceburg, 17:50
OVERALL WOMEN’S WINNER
12. Madison Rahschulte, 12, Lawrenceburg, 20:35
Top 10 finishers:
1. Justin Noppert, 41, Lawrenceburg, 17:50
2. Bryan Wagner, 33, Lawrenceburg, 18:07
3. Ethan Goebel, 17, Madison, 18:30
4. Samuel Gabbard, 17, Aurora, 18:41
5. Jonathan Meyer, 40, Guilford, 18:50
6. Dwayne Steele, 39, Seymour, 19:07
7. Leon Kinne, 16, Vevay, 19:36
8. Chris Weissmann, 17, Aurora, 19:44
9. Ronnie McAllister, 52, Batesville, 20:00
10. John Harmeyer, 47, Batesville, 20:24
Age group winners:
MEN UNDER 12 - 52. Dylan Offill, 10, Milan, 27:23
MEN 12-14 - 11. Jonathan Ralston, 13, Greensburg, 20:29
MEN 15-19 - 3. Ethan Goebel, 17, Madison, 18:30
MEN 20-24 - 43. Alex Young, 23, Osgood, 25:21
MEN 25-29 - 41. Robert Bruns, 27, Cincinnati, 24:54
MEN 30-34 - 2. Bryan Wagner, 33, Lawrenceburg, 18:07
MEN 35-39 - 6. Dwayne Steele, 39, Seymour, 19:07
MEN 40-44 - 1. Justin Noppert, 41, Lawrenceburg, 17:50
MEN 45-49 - 10. John Harmeyer, 47, Batesville, 20:24
MEN 50-54 - 9. Ronnie McAllister, 52, Batesville, 20:00
MEN 55-59 - 22. Mike Hamilton, 56, West Harrison, 22:15
MEN 60-64 - 31. Stephen Stoll, 64, Harrison, Ohio, 22:56
MEN 65-69 - 71. Ken Hornbach, 66, Batesville, 30:53
MEN 70 & UP - 29. Wayne Doehlman Sr., 72, Cincinnati, 22:48
WOMEN UNDER 12 - 55. Kelsey Offutt, 10, Lawrenceburg, 27:47
WOMEN 12-14 - 12. Madison Rahschulte, 12, Lawrenceburg, 20:35
WOMEN 15-19 - 17. Haylee Harmeyer, 17, Batesville, 21:41
WOMEN 20-24 - 37. Haley Day, 20, Brookville 24:23
WOMEN 25-29 - 84. Brianna Kisor, 25, Cincinnati, 36:38
WOMEN 30-34 - 35. Karisa Voss, 33, Milan, 23:47
WOMEN 35-39 - 28. Kari Finnegan, 36, Dillsboro, 22:38
WOMEN 40-44 - 50. Amy Slone, 42, Sunman, 27:03
WOMEN 45-49 - 16. Kim Noble, 46, College Corner, Ohio, 21:15
WOMEN 50-54 - 92. Penny Hyatt, 50, Dillsboro, 38:58
WOMEN 55-59 - 64. Carolyn Stuart, 59, Aurora, 29:44
WOMEN 65-69 - 76. Donna Hartman, 66, Lawrenceburg, 32:07
WOMEN 70 & UP - 93. Arlene Wilgenbusch, 75, Guilford, 39:03
51 MEN’S FINISHERS
54 WOMEN’S FINISHERS
105 TOTAL RUNNERS
5K WALK
(3.1 miles)
OVERALL WOMEN’S WINNER
1. Kathy Kramer, 60, Sunman, 34:16
OVERALL MEN’S WINNER
2. Steve Mathis, 52, Versailles, 38:12
Top 10 finishers:
1. Kathy Kramer, 60, Sunman, 34:16
2. Steve Mathis, 52, Versailles, 38:12
3. Owen Menchhofer, 61, Holton, 40:21
4. Charity Bolser, 42, Batesville, 41:40
5. Megan Drew, 37, Milan, 41:42
6. Alecia Fryman, 58, Dillsboro, 41:55
7. Jane Lieland, 40, Batesville, 42:19
8. Chris Harris, 43, Milan, 43:13
9. Amy Harris, 42, Milan, 43:16
10. Kathy Amann, 52, Milan, 43:33
Age group winners:
WOMEN UNDER 20 - 15. Gabe Rigdon, 11, Milan, 44:06
WOMEN 20-29 - 14. Wyona Caudill, 23, Milan, 43:59
WOMEN 30-39 - 5. Megan Drew, 37, Milan, 41:42
WOMEN 40-49 - 4. Charity Bolser, 42, Batesville, 41:40
WOMEN 50-59 - 6. Alecia Fryman, 58, Dillsboro, 41:55
WOMEN 60-69 - 1. Kathy Kramer, 60, Sunman, 34:16
MEN UNDER 20 - 23. Brad Drew, 11, Milan, 49:54
MEN 20-29 - 17. Austin Boggs, 22, Milan, 44:10
MEN 30-39 - 24. Matthew Menchhofer, 35, Versailles, 50:56
MEN 40-49 - 8. Chris Harris, 43, Milan, 43:13
MEN 50-59 - 2. Steve Mathis, 52, Versailles, 38:12
MEN 60-69 - 3. Owen Menchhofer, 61, Holton, 40:21
20 WOMEN’S FINISHERS
8 MEN’S FINISHERS
28 TOTAL WALKERS
Complete results: www.stuartroadracing.com
Auto racing
LAWRENCEBURG
SPEEDWAY
Sunday, July 9
USAC Amsoil
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK
Race No. 2
USAC SPRINTS
PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-13.854; 2. Thomas Meseraull, 5B, Briscoe-13.927; 3. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.009; 4. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-14.016; 5. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-14.093; 6. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.093; 7. Shawn Westerfeld, 89, Westerfeld-14.157; 8. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.185; 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 44, Pace-14.191; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.223; 11. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-14.246; 12. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-14.271; 13. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-14.284; 14. Brady Short, 11p, Pottorff-14.303; 15. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-14.308; 16. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-14.310; 17. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-14.317; 18. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.336; 19. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-14.348; 20. Ryan Bernal, 17GP, Dutcher-14.359; 21. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-14.413; 22. Kody Swanson, 2E, Epperson-14.544; 23. Garrett Abrams, 32G, Abrams-14.587; 24. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.653; 25. Dickie Gaines, 44x, Soudrette-14.654; 26. Nick Bilbee, 17N, Bilbee-14.680; 27. Michael Fischesser, 44s, Fischesser-14.736; 28. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-14.744; 29. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-14.798; 30. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-14.841; 31. Landon Simon, 24, LSR-14.917; 32. Logan Jarrett, 29, Jarrett-14.967; 33. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-15.108; 34. Ted Hines, 12x, Hines-15.187; 35. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-15.204; 36. Tyler Clem, 14, Clem/TSR-15.291; 37. Joss Moffatt, 5J, Moffatt-15.324; 38. Tom Harris, 5E, Harris-15.388; 39. Ty Tilton, 42T, Tilton-15.538; 40. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-15.621; 41. Chris Olding, 21M, Olding-18.065.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Darland, 2. Courtney, 3. Schuerenberg, 4. Bacon, 5. Boespflug, 6. Chapple, 7. Gaines, 8. Mattox, 9. Moffatt, 10. Farney. NT
COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Meseraull, 3. K. Thomas, 4. B. Short, 5. Cummins, 6. Roa, 7. Bilbee, 8. Stockon, 9. Hines, 10. Harris. 2:26.30
CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Leary, 2. Stanbrough, 3. Andretti, 4. Clouser, 5. Westerfeld, 6. Simon, 7. Hughes, 8. Abrams, 9. Fischesser, 10. Tilton. NT
INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C. Short, 2. Hodges, 3. Grant, 4. Windom, 5. Ballou, 6. Bernal, 7. Robbins, 8. Clem, 9. Jarrett, 10. Goodnight. 2:31.10
C-MAIN: (8 laps) 1. Mattox, 2. Simon, 3. Hughes, 4. Harris, 5. Jarrett, 6. Goodnight, 7. Clem, 8. Hines, 9. Moffatt, 10. Olding. NT
SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bernal, 2. Cummins, 3. Ballou, 4. Roa, 5. Farney, 6. Chapple, 7. Bilbee, 8. Boespflug, 9. Westerfeld, 10. Abrams, 11. Harris, 12. Mattox, 13. Fischesser, 14. Hughes, 15. Robbins, 16. Simon, 17. Gaines, 18. Stockon. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Dave Darland, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Brody Roa, 9. Brady Short, 10. Jarett Andretti, 11. Josh Hodges, 12. Tyler Courtney, 13. Ryan Bernal, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Hunter Schuerenberg, 16. Jon Stanbrough, 17. Carson Short, 18. Kody Swanson, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Kyle Cummins, 22. Chase Stockon, 23. Isaac Chapple, 24. Mario Clouser. NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Bacon, Laps 3-30 Leary.
KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (9th to 3rd)
WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Ryan Bernal
NEW AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT POINTS: 1-Grant-1,130, 2-Windom-1,107, 3-Stockon-957, 4-Boespflug-951, 5-Courtney-918, 6-Thomas-918, 7-Bacon-851, 8-Leary-825, 9-Darland-758, 10-Meseraull-716.
NEW INDIANA SPRINT WEEK Presented by Camping World POINTS: 1-Meseraull-142, 2-Bacon-141, 3-Leary-139, 4-Darland & K. Thomas-135, 6-Windom-114, 7-Courtney-112, 8-C. Short-111, 9-Ballou-109, 10-Cummins-93